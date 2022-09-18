Typhoon No. 14 lands in Kagoshima

A tree bends from the wind as Typhoon No. 14 hits Tarumizu, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Sunday in this still image obtained from social media video.

19:27 JST, September 18, 2022

Typhoon No. 14 made landfall in Kagoshima City at about 7 p.m. on Sunday.

