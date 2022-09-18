Japan issues tsunami advisory for Okinawa Prefecture following Taiwan quake

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:33 JST, September 18, 2022

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for Miyakojima island and the Yaeyama regions of Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday after a magnitude-7.2 earthquake hit Taiwan at 3:44 p.m.

Tsunami as high as 1 meter were predicted.

