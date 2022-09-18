Japan issues tsunami advisory for Okinawa Prefecture following Taiwan quake
16:33 JST, September 18, 2022
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for Miyakojima island and the Yaeyama regions of Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday after a magnitude-7.2 earthquake hit Taiwan at 3:44 p.m.
Tsunami as high as 1 meter were predicted.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Over ￥1 million donated to Abe shooter
-
Govt plans to lift ban on entry of individual tourists
-
Major publishing company Kadokawa’s chairman held in Tokyo Games-related bribery case
-
Japanese American leaders bridging 2 nations
-
Suspect in murder of wife, daughter in Osaka Pref. flees to Brazil, expected to appear before local police
JN ACCESS RANKING