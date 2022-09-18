Swimming like mermaids from a fairy tale

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mermaid Swim

People enjoy swimming in a pool while dressed like mermaids in Minami Ward, Nagoya City. This new kind of “Mermaid Swimming,” while wearing colorful swimsuits and mermaid-like fins, is gaining popularity. Mermaid Academy Japan offers practice sessions for mermaid swimming. At a session held on Sept. 4, 16 people from around the city swam in the 5-meter-deep pool, skillfully using large fins attached to their feet while wriggling their entire bodies. According to Shoko Goto, 42, an instructor at the academy, about 100 people so far have experienced mermaid swimming through the sessions. She said the mermaid swimming “allows you to experience the world of a fairy tale.”