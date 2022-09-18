Kyushu Shinkansen suspends operation due to powerful typhoon
14:32 JST, September 18, 2022
Kyushu Shinkansen services between Kumamoto and Kagashima-Chuo stations have been suspended for the whole day on Sunday due to typhoon No. 14 that is approaching Kyushu, the operator Kyushu Railway Co. (JR Kyushu) has announced.
West Japan Railway Co. (JR West), said that its Sanyo Shinkansen service between Hiroshima and Hakata will be suspended all day from the first train service on Monday. The number of services between Shin-Osaka and Hiroshima will also be reduced early Monday morning, and will be suspended from around 6 p.m.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Over ￥1 million donated to Abe shooter
-
Govt plans to lift ban on entry of individual tourists
-
Major publishing company Kadokawa’s chairman held in Tokyo Games-related bribery case
-
Japanese American leaders bridging 2 nations
-
Suspect in murder of wife, daughter in Osaka Pref. flees to Brazil, expected to appear before local police
JN ACCESS RANKING