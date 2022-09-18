Kyushu Shinkansen suspends operation due to powerful typhoon

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A sign for JR Kyushu is seen in Fukuoka.

Kyushu Shinkansen services between Kumamoto and Kagashima-Chuo stations have been suspended for the whole day on Sunday due to typhoon No. 14 that is approaching Kyushu, the operator Kyushu Railway Co. (JR Kyushu) has announced.

West Japan Railway Co. (JR West), said that its Sanyo Shinkansen service between Hiroshima and Hakata will be suspended all day from the first train service on Monday. The number of services between Shin-Osaka and Hiroshima will also be reduced early Monday morning, and will be suspended from around 6 p.m.