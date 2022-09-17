Japan lawyers’ group demands dissolution order against Unification Church

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, speaks at a press conference on Aug. 10.

The education minister was called on to ask a court to order the dissolution of the Unification Church in a statement issued Friday by a lawyers’ organization.

The National Network of Lawyers Against Spiritual Sales helps those who have been affected by the spiritual activities of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, known widely as the Unification Church.

According to the statement, the most serious problem of the Unification Church is that it approaches people by hiding its true face in order to gain followers.

As a civil court has previously ruled to recognize the religious group’s unlawful activities, the statement said that the ministry should request the dissolution order based on the Religious Corporations Law in order to prevent the group from causing further damage.

The statement also urged the welfare minister and other authorities to address the plight of children who fall under the second-generation follower problem, stating that such cases should be treated as child abuse. It asks for appropriate measures to be implemented, as well as assistance to be provided to victims and family members who have been affected by cult-related issues.