JR conducts test-run on restored section of Tadami Line

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A train runs on a restored section of the Tadami Line in Kanayama, Fukushima Prefecture on Tuesday.

FUKUSHIMA — A train ran along a restored section of the JR Tadami Line on Tuesday for the first time in 11 years and 2 months following the completion of restoration work along the route, which has been partially closed since torrential rains caused extensive damage in Niigata and Fukushima prefectures in July 2011.

From Oct. 1, services will be operating on the entire line, which connects Aizu-Wakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture and Uonuma in Niigata Prefecture.

During Tuesday’s test run, a diesel locomotive DE10 hauled three passenger cars along the section, carrying about 25 passengers.

Three bridges along the line were washed away during torrential rains in 2011, forcing the closure of a 27.6-kilometer section between Aizu Kawaguchi and Tadami stations in Fukushima Prefecture.

Restoration work was completed in July of this year.

“I was able to see this wonderful scenery again,” said the chairman of the Tadami Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who was on board the train. “To ensure the line can keep operating, it’s important for lots of residents and tourists to use it when it reopens.”