Tokyo’s Shiba Park Oktoberfest held for first time in 3 years

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People chat and drink on Saturday at the “Shiba Park Oktoberfest 2022 in front of Onarimon Station” being held in Shiba Park in Tokyo’s Minato Ward. The autumn event, named after the internationally renowned beer festival in Germany, is being held for the first time in three years. About 60 brands of German beer, including the popular Hofbrau, are available, as well as traditional munchies such as sausages and pretzels. The festival runs until Sunday.