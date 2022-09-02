Traditional dance in Toyama prays for bountiful harvest

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Owara Kaze no Bon festival

A traditional three day festival where people dance to pray for a plentiful harvest began in the city of Toyama on Thursday. The Owara Kaze no Bon festival was held for the first time since 2019. The festival is known for the Machinagashi parade of dancers that are accompanied by musicians playing “Etchu Owara-bushi” on shamisen and other instruments, but was canceled Thursday due to rain. Tourists were captivated by dancers on a specially made stage wearing braided straw hats hanging low over their heads and gracefully moving their hands.