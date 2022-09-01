COVID-19 deaths top 40,000 in Japan

15:56 JST, September 1, 2022

The death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 40,000 in Japan on Thursday.

Tokyo logs 14,451 new cases

Tokyo logged 14,451 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, marking the 11th consecutive day of week-on-week decline.

