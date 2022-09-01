Japanese eye doctor wins ‘Asian Nobel Prize’ for contributions in Vietnam
14:21 JST, September 1, 2022
HANOI — A Japanese ophthalmologist received the 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Award, dubbed the “Nobel Prize of Asia,” for his years of medical practice in Vietnam, the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation in the Philippines said Wednesday.
Hailing from Osaka Prefecture, Tadashi Hattori, 58, went to Vietnam at the invitation of a local doctor in 2002 and learned that there were few eye specialists or up-to-date treatment facilities.
He has spent his savings earned from performing surgeries in Japan on purchasing medical and other equipment for Vietnam. Traveling back and forth between the two countries, Hattori gives free treatments and also trains doctors in Vietnam.
In 2013, Hattori was awarded the Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize, which is granted to individuals, groups or companies who make outstanding achievements in the field of international cooperation.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84
-
Foreign students return / Overseas students finally start new chapter in life
-
Takahashi suspected of mediating discounted Games sponsorship contract for Aoki
-
Foundation of antechamber found in Nara Imperial palace ruins
-
Japanese American leaders bridging 2 nations
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Yoon aims to avoid friction with Japan by settling requisitioned worker issue
- Hanyu calls quad axel quest his ‘driving force’
- Fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84
- Figure skater Hanyu accumulates 680,000 registered users on YouTube channel
- Restaurants, food companies try to hold prices steady even as costs rise