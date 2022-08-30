Rare “banana eel” found by boy fishing in irrigation ditch
12:47 JST, August 30, 2022
TSU — A seven-year-old boy fished out from an irrigation ditch an unusual yellow and black spotted eel, which was later confirmed by experts to have a mutation that causes a congenital lack of pigment, in Tsu, Mie Prefecture.
Yoshihito Ueyama, a first-year elementary school student in the city, caught the odd-colored eel on Friday using a mullet fingerling as bait at an irrigation ditch where he usually enjoys catching crayfish and loaches. Having seen the eel on the day prior but failed to catch it, he had set a trap in the ditch consisting of a wooden stick, an attached thread and a baited hook.
When Ueyama tried to land the eel after it chomped on the bait, the thread broke under the eel’s pull. But he saw that the eel was still hanging on to the hook at the end of the broken thread, and pulling on the thread, he managed to net the eel.
According to curator Takeya Moritaki, 52, of Toba Aquarium in Toba, Mie Prefecture, the unusual eel is believed to be a common Japanese eel with a color mutation. Such eels are found from time to time and are called “banana eels” because of their appearance.
Ueyama said he was so happy that he wrote about the finding in his picture diary for summer vacation. “I was thrilled to catch a rare eel I had never seen before,” he said.
