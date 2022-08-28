Kappa flyers seeking witness reports posted in Iwate

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Takayuki Urano holds a flyer asking for information on kappa sightings, in Tono, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday.

“We are looking for kappa.” “About 60 centimeters tall, sex unknown.” Flyers designed like wanted posters and bearing these words have been posted at tourist facilities in Tono, Iwate Prefecture. Their plea for any information on sightings of water imps called kappa has got people talking.

Kappa are an imaginary creature, also appearing in “Tono Monogatari” (“The Legends of Tono”). But the local people say that its last appearance was in the city in July 1974 at a river in the Tsukimoushi district. The flyer, which imitates a police sketch, shows a composite drawing made by an artist based on witness reports. There is no bald spot on its head, as is generally depicted, and its entire body is covered with hair.

Tono Furusato Shosha, semi public organization in Tono, made about 3,000 flyers in July and distributed them at tourist facilities. Denshoen Park, an open-air museum, also posted a picture of the flyer on Twitter. The unusual portrayal of a kappa has met with general approval, with one individual saying, “Unlike the cute kappa character, this one is very realistic.”

So far, no reliable sightings have been reported. Takayuki Urano, 48, who hatched the idea for the flyers, said, “I hope people will visit Tono, where one feels as if a kappa might just pop up on you.”