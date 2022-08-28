Karaoke establishment offers sewing machine class
13:40 JST, August 28, 2022
A coronavirus-stricken karaoke establishment is offering a sewing machine class in Nagoya to capture new demand.
In February, Nagoya-based online karaoke company Xing Inc. and its parent company Brother Industries, Ltd. — a Nagoya-based sewing machine manufacturer — launched a service to rent out sewing machines at karaoke establishments so that users could sew without worrying about the noise the machines make. Since the service has been well received, with about 500 people having used it so far, they decided to organize a handicraft class.
On Wednesday, a class on making reusable shopping bags was held at a karaoke establishment in front of Nagoya Station, and the participants worked on their sewing machines while watching a video showing how to make the reusable shopping bags on a large, 100-inch monitor for karaoke.
