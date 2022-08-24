Ishikawa gov. sends get-well grapes to Kishida

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is recovering from an infection with the novel coronavirus, remotely met Ishikawa Prefecture Gov. Hiroshi Hase on Tuesday as the governor visited the Prime Minister’s Office in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

Hase brought with him high-end Ruby Roman grapes, a specialty of Ishikawa Prefecture, as a gift for Kishida, who is currently working from the Prime Minister’s official residence, the building next to the Prime Minister’s Office.

“My mouth is filled with a sweet and sour taste. These grapes are so large and have rich flavor,” Kishida said with a smile as he sampled the fruit.