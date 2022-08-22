2 dead after bus overturns in fiery crash on expressway in Nagoya

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A burned-out bus is seen in Nagoya on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:23 JST, August 22, 2022

Two people died after a bus overturned and caught fire on an expressway in Nagoya on Monday morning, local police said.

At least nine people were injured overall, according to the local fire department. The incident occurred near an exit on the expressway at about 10 a.m.

