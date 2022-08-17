Kishi warns of fake anti-Ukraine Twitter post in his name spreading online
13:09 JST, August 17, 2022
Former Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi announced Tuesday on his Twitter account that a post in his name criticizing Ukraine is fake.
Currently a special adviser to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Kishi warned about the bogus Twitter post spreading on social media by way of the Russian Embassy in London.
“It’s fake. I request a correction,” he wrote.
Among the statements in the fake post in Japanese with a Google translation in English are “Ukrainian missiles should not explode over the [Zaporizhzhia] nuclear power plant” and “Don’t repreat America’s crimes!” The post includes an image of the power plant juxtaposed with an image of Hiroshima after the U.S. atomic bombing of the city.
