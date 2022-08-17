Kishi warns of fake anti-Ukraine Twitter post in his name spreading online

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Then Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, second from left, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, listen in Tokyo to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s virtual speech in March.

Former Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi announced Tuesday on his Twitter account that a post in his name criticizing Ukraine is fake.

Currently a special adviser to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Kishi warned about the bogus Twitter post spreading on social media by way of the Russian Embassy in London.

“It’s fake. I request a correction,” he wrote.

Among the statements in the fake post in Japanese with a Google translation in English are “Ukrainian missiles should not explode over the [Zaporizhzhia] nuclear power plant” and “Don’t repreat America’s crimes!” The post includes an image of the power plant juxtaposed with an image of Hiroshima after the U.S. atomic bombing of the city.