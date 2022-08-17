200 wind chimes bring refreshing charm to Edo experience in Nihombashi

The Yomiuri Shimbun



An arrangement of about 200 furin wind chimes in Nihombashi, Tokyo, rings out with a refreshing timbre.

The installation is part of “Eco Edo Nihonbashi,” an event for visitors to experience an Edo period atmosphere in the Nihombashi district. The wind chimes are suspended along a 5-meter-long wooded path next to Fukutoku Shrine in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, and produce a pleasant tinkling sound each time the wind blows.

“When the wind blows in the shade of the trees, the chimes all ring out at once with beautiful sounds, leaving me refreshed,” said a 33-year-old homemaker from Chuo Ward who had been looking at the wind chimes. Visitors can enjoy the sound of the chimes until Sept. 4.