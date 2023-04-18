Suspect in Attack on Japan PM Suing Government Over Election Bid

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Alleged attacker Ryuji Kimura is sent to prosecutors on Monday morning in Wakayama.

Ryuji Kimura, the suspect in the recent attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is seeking damages from the central government, alleging that it was unfair he could not run in a 2022 election for reasons including his age.

According to the case record, Kimura, now 24, filed the claim with Kobe District Court in June 2022. He alleged that the current election systems violate the equality stipulated in the Constitution, because he could not run in the House of Councillors election slated for July 10, 2022, partly because he was not at least 30 years old as required by the Public Offices Election Law.

Kimura also had not been able to prepare the ¥3 million deposit required for candidacy.

Claiming that he suffered emotional distress, Kimura sought compensation of ¥100,000 from the central government. He represented himself at the trial.

In November 2022, the district court dismissed the claim, saying that the age requirement and deposit system were justified. Kimura appealed to the Osaka High Court, which is scheduled to rule in May.

Kimura was arrested on Saturday after allegedly throwing an explosive device toward Kishida as he was about to make a speech. An unemployed resident of Kawanishi, Hyogo Prefecture, Kimura has been arrested on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business.