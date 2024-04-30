Home>Society>General News

Large Volcanic Eruption in Indonesia Brings 19 km Volcanic Plume; No Noticeable Tidal Change, No Risk of Tsunami in Japan

14:33 JST, April 30, 2024

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced Tuesday that a massive eruption occurred at Indonesia’s Ruang volcano at around 4:00 a.m. The volcanic plume from the eruption reached a height of about 19 km.

The agency is investigating the eruption’s impact on Japan but has observed no notable changes in tidal levels or tsunami at observation points along the route to Japan as of 9:30 a.m.

On April 17, another large-scale eruption occurred at Ruang around 9:00 p.m.

