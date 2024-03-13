Astronaut Furukawa Returns Safely to Earth on Crew Dragon after 6-Month Stay at ISS; Second Successful Spaceflight for Japanese Astronaut
14:15 JST, March 13, 2024
WASHINGTON — U.S. commercial spacecraft Crew Dragon, whose crew includes Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, splashed down off the coast of Florida at about 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday (about 6:50 p.m. Japan time).
The spacecraft was carrying four crew members from Japan, the United States, Denmark and Russia. They returned safely to Earth after completing a stay of about six months at the International Space Station which began in August last year.
While at the ISS, Furukawa worked on various tasks such as developing technology for growing 3D organs in microgravity, water recycling technology and other scientific experiments with an eye toward future lunar exploration. This is the second spaceflight for Furukawa, who also flew into space in 2011. His total time in space is about 366 days and eight hours.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Bones from German Cave Rewrite Early History of Homo Sapiens
-
Japanese Government Unveils Liquefied CO2 Transportation Ship ‘Excool’
-
Fujitsu, NEC, Other Companies to Collaborate with Institute for Molecular Science on Developing New Type of Quantum Computer
-
Tsushima Leopard Cat, a Critically Endangered National Protected Species, Suffers Damage from Vermin Traps; Solutions Not Easy
-
Japan’s H3 Rocket Successfully Launched, Reaches Orbit; Previous H3 Launch Attempt Failed Due to Electrical Issue
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Growth Stunted by Lack of Investment; Economy May Fall Behind India in 2026
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Drop in Domestic Demand Impacted Japan’s GDP Report; Some Expect Jan.-March Quarter to be Negative Again
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected