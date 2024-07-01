Home>Science & Nature>Science

Japan’s Third H3 Rocket Successfully Launched (UPDATE 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The third H3 rocket is seen in the Tanegashima Space Center, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:26 JST, July 1, 2024

The third H3 rocket lifted off at noon on Monday from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. Japan’s new mainstay rocket successfully reached its planned altitude, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said.

The third H3 rocket measures 57 meters in length and 5.2 meters in diameter and the advanced land observing satellite Daichi-4 was onboard.

The first H3 launch failed in March last year, but the second was successful for the first time in February this year.

