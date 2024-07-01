Japan’s Third H3 Rocket Successfully Launched (UPDATE 1)
12:26 JST, July 1, 2024
The third H3 rocket lifted off at noon on Monday from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. Japan’s new mainstay rocket successfully reached its planned altitude, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said.
The third H3 rocket measures 57 meters in length and 5.2 meters in diameter and the advanced land observing satellite Daichi-4 was onboard.
The first H3 launch failed in March last year, but the second was successful for the first time in February this year.
