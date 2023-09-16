- GENERAL NEWS
JAXA Astronaut Furukawa Discusses 2nd Stay on ISS
1:00 JST, September 16, 2023
JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa spoke about how he has adjusted to living on the International Space Station, where he has been since August, during a press conference on Thursday evening Japan time.
“I feel like I’ve acclimated to the environment here more quickly than last time,” said Furukawa, who is back on the ISS for the first time since 2011. “It’s amazing how adaptable humans are.”
Furukawa was on board SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 26 and arrived at the ISS the following day. During his previous stay, Furukawa said he suffered from symptoms of space sickness for a week after his arrival.
“This time I didn’t feel too sick,” he said. “It has been a pleasant stay.”
Furukawa is scheduled to be on the ISS for six months and work on various projects, including testing technologies that will be useful for future manned Moon explorations.
“I will compile data to make the technologies more reliable,” he said.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
-
Tokyo Aiming to Eliminate Areas Congested with Wooden Houses
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Income Gap Remains Wide in Japan in 2021
- Income Inequality Grows Among Japanese Households
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Japan’s 10-year Yield Hits over 9-year High, Crosses BOJ Intervention Level