Japan Ruling Party Lawmakers to Meet With Chinese Officials; Expected to Discuss Cooperation, Finalize Joint Declaration

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos

Top: Komeito’s headquarters in Tokyo

Bottom: Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters in Tokyo

BEIJING — A delegation of lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito arrived in Beijing on Monday.

Set to visit until Wednesday, the lawmakers are expected to attend engagements including a meeting of the Japan-China Ruling Party Exchange Council, where they will hold talks with senior members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The delegation consists of 12 members, including LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama and Komeito Secretary General Makoto Nishida.

It will be the Japan-China council’s first meeting since October 2018. The direction of cooperation between Japan and China is set to be discussed and a joint declaration finalized at the meeting.

The delegation also is expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who serves as a member of the Politburo of the CCP, and others.

On Monday, the delegation was to visit Tsinghua University in Beijing and meet with Li Shulei, head of the Central Propaganda Department of the CCP.