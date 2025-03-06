Regional Express Train Strikes Maintenance Car in Hokkaido; No Injuries Reported

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Hokkaido Railway Company logo

A regional express train in Hokkaido struck a maintenance vehicle that had been left next to the track on Thursday. The train made an emergency stop, but no injuries were reported.

According to the Hokkaido District Transport Bureau of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, maintenance workers had earlier been working to remove ice from a train tunnel along the line. After work was finished, a maintenance vehicle they had been using was left placed close to the rail.