Actress Norika Fujiwara Made Honorary Director of Expo’s Japan Pavilion

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Actress Norika Fujiwara, right, stands next to Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Actress Norika Fujiwara has been appointed honorary director of the Japan Pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo by the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry.

Fujiwara will serve as a guide at the government’s pavilion for invited guests from Japan and abroad, and participate in major events during the Expo, which runs from April to October.

She comes from Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture. A goodwill ambassador for the Japanese Red Cross Society since 2011, Fujiwara has been often involved in activities aimed at contributing to society. For example, she regularly visits areas affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake as well as developing countries such as Afghanistan and Cambodia.

Fujiwara received her certificate of appointment for the Expo on Wednesday from Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto at an inaugural ceremony.

“I think this Expo will bring many people awareness, discoveries and inspiration and make them feel invigorated. As honorary director, I want to convey and present good things about Japan,” Fujiwara said.

Exhibits at the Japan Pavilion include a meteorite from Mars and samples from the asteroids Itokawa and Ryugu brought back to the Earth by Japanese space probes Hayabusa and Hayabusa2.