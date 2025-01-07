Nippon Steel Chairman Says Biden’s Decision to Block Buyout of U.S. Steel ‘Not Acceptable,’ Vows to ‘Never Give Up’
11:21 JST, January 7, 2025
Nippon Steel Corp. Chairman Eiji Hashimoto said Tuesday he could not accept U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to block the company’s acquisition of United States Steel Corp.
“Due to unlawful political influence by President Biden, the review process was not properly made, and the order was issued,” Hashimoto said at a press conference on the day. “This is something that we cannot accept at all,” he added.
Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel announced Monday that they had filed lawsuits against parties such as Biden over the decision. One suit sought a U.S. court to set aside Biden’s order.
At the press conference, Hashimoto expressed an intention to continue working toward the realization of the planned acquisition.
“We will never give up on carrying out our business in the United States. I think there is no reason or need to give up,” Hashimoto said.
