Japan Conservatives Draw Up Bill on Differentiating Genders; Would Require Bathhouses to Decide Based on Physical Traits
2:00 JST, December 31, 2024
A bill that would require public bathhouses to distinguish between men and women based on their physical characteristics has been drawn up by a conservative group within the Liberal Democratic Party.
The lawmakers’ group to protect the safety and security of all women and the fairness of women’s sports will submit the bill to the ordinary Diet session starting in January, while seeking support from lawmakers in other parties.
Necessary measures should be taken, the bill stipulates, by people who are managing bathhouses, toilets, changing rooms and other facilities that men and women use separately after removing their clothes.
The group has discussed the safety of women-only spaces in connection with issues related to LGBT sexual minorities.
