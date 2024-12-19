Trump Open to Meet Japan Prime Minister Ishiba in Mid-January; First Meet would Be Before Trump’s Inauguration

The Yomiuri Shimbun, AP

Left: Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

Right: U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has conveyed to the Japanese government his willingness to meet with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in mid-January next year, according to government sources.

The meeting, which would be their first, would occur just before Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20.

At a press conference held at Trump’s residence in Florida on Monday after meeting with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s widow Akie, he expressed a positive attitude toward a possible meeting, saying he would love to meet Ishiba if the prime minister wanted to, but he did not give a specific date.

The government and ruling party are considering convening next year’s ordinary Diet session on Jan. 21, and the prime minister is planned to visit Malaysia and Indonesia in early January before the session. Trump has proposed meeting during the third week of January, which falls between the events, making it easier for Ishiba to visit the United States.

There is still a strong opinion within the government that the prime minister should seek a U.S. visit next February, with a senior foreign ministry official saying, “It would be better to take time for talks after his official inauguration.” However, the government welcomes Trump’s proposal as a sign of the importance he places on Japan-U.S. relations and will begin a full-fledged adjustment of the schedule for his visit.

Ishiba sought to meet with Trump in November on a U.S. stopover on his way back to Japan from Peru and Brazil. But Trump’s side expressed reluctance, citing legal restrictions among other reasons, and the meeting did not take place.