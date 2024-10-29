Japan’s Special Diet Session likely to Open Nov. 11; Politicians Will Vote to Select Prime Minister
13:14 JST, October 29, 2024
The government and ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito intend to convene a special Diet session, at which elections to designate a Prime Minister are to be held, on Nov. 11. If he retains his position, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba hopes to form his second Cabinet. The session is expected to last four days, until Nov. 14.
After the session, Ishiba is coordinating to attend the summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Brazil. After coming back to Japan, he is expected to convene an extraordinary Diet session where a supplementary budget plan for fiscal 2024 will be submitted.
