Japan Prime Minister Ishiba at ASEAN+3: Any Unilateral Attempt to Change Status Quo by Force Unacceptable

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers an address at the start of the ASEAN+3 meeting in Vientiane on Thursday afternoon.

VIENTIANE — Any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion is unacceptable, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday with China in mind at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus Three summit. Japan, China and South Korea participated in the meeting alongside ASEAN members.

The Chinese Premier Li Qiang warned against external interference with the United States in mind.

China’s aggressive maritime expansion in the East and South China Seas is a common concern in the region.

“For the stability and prosperity of the region, it is essential to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law,” Ishiba said.

Wary of the United States strengthening cooperation with other countries, Li argued that “Asian affairs should be handled by Asian people through consultation, and the future of Asia must be firmly kept in our own hands.”

Ishiba also called for cooperation to achieve an immediate resolution to the issue of abductions by North Korea.