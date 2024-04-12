Japan PM Kishida’s Speech to U.S. Congress Receives Praise from Leaders of Democratic, Republican Parties
18:30 JST, April 12, 2024
WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s speech at a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Thursday received praise from leaders of both the Democratic and Republican parties.
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement that it was a privilege to hear Kishida’s vision for stability in the Indo-Pacific region. He said, “The United States and Japan have spent decades working to establish and maintain peace, and we will not let tyrants disrupt the prosperity and security we all enjoy.”
At a luncheon after Kishida’s address, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who also serves as Senate President, said that Kishida made it clear that “Japan will continue to be strong as a partner and a dear, close friend of the United States.”
Before his speech, Kishida held a private meeting with Johnson, as well as with leaders from both the Democratic and Republican parties in both houses.
Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate Majority Leader, emphasized on X, formerly Twitter, that “Our countries will continue working together to increase our mutual prosperity and to face down autocracy around the world.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, Argentina FMs Agree to Deepen Cooperation Between Countries
-
Japan to Launch Global Health Development Hub by 2025, Collaborating with WHO, World Bank
-
Chinese Ships Stay in Japanese Waters near Senkaku Islands for 2 Days
-
Japan, U.S. to Work Together for Expanding Marine Product Supply Chains; Countering China’s Economic Coercion
-
Japan Aims to Sever Dependence on China for Antibiotics with Resumed Domestic Production of APIs
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Chief Denies Possible Surge in Deposit, Lending Rates
- BOJ to Discuss Ending Negative Rate Policy
- Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High
- Bank of Japan Governor: Mortgages Not Expected to Rise Significantly After End to Negative Interest Rate Policy
- Bank of Japan Considering Major Changes to Monetary Policy; May Lift Negative Interest Rate Policy