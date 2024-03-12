Home>Politics>Politics & Government

LDP OKs Rules Banning Traditional Factions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

Jiji Press

17:33 JST, March 12, 2024

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday adopted new internal rules prohibiting the continuation and creation of traditional intraparty factions and toughening penalties for lawmakers whose accountants are indicted.

The LDP approved the revisions of its governance code and disciplinary regulations at a meeting of its General Council. The new rules, set to take effect Sunday, were drafted in response to a slush funds scandal involving revenues from factions’ fundraising parties.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING