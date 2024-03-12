LDP OKs Rules Banning Traditional Factions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday adopted new internal rules prohibiting the continuation and creation of traditional intraparty factions and toughening penalties for lawmakers whose accountants are indicted.

The LDP approved the revisions of its governance code and disciplinary regulations at a meeting of its General Council. The new rules, set to take effect Sunday, were drafted in response to a slush funds scandal involving revenues from factions’ fundraising parties.