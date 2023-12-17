- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan to Raise Elderly Care Fees by 1.59 Pct in FY 2024
17:57 JST, December 17, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government is expected to raise the elderly care service fees paid to service providers under public insurance by 1.59% in the fiscal 2024 price revision, sources said Saturday.
It would mark the third straight fee hike in a regular revision, conducted every three years in principle. The margin of increase would exceed 1% for the first time since the fiscal 2012 revision, excluding a special hike conducted to improve the working conditions in the industry.
The 1.59% rise will be officially decided after negotiations between Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and welfare minister Keizo Takemi in the near future.
According to a survey by entities including the Japan Association of Geriatric Health Services Facilities, the average wage increase in all industries was 3.58% in this year’s “shunto” pay negotiations, while that for elderly care workers was 1.42%.
Elderly care service providers are therefore calling for a large increase in the service fees.
Separately from the fiscal 2024 revision, the government is set to raise monthly salaries for elderly care workers by ¥6,000 between February and May 2024.
