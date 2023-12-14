4 ministers from Liberal Democratic Party’s Abe Faction Submit Resignations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen at Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday morning.

Several ministers submitted their resignations from the Cabinet to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday morning amid ongoing associations of off-the-books kickbacks.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura handed in their resignations, as well as Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Junji Suzuki and Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Ichiro Miyashita.

All four ministers belong to the Liberal Democratic Party’s Abe faction, which is under a cloud of allegations that some of receiving off-the-books kickbacks from political party fundraising revenue.