- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Ex-PM Kan Says Will Not Run in Next Lower House Race
16:02 JST, November 6, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Former Prime Minister Naoto Kan of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Sunday officially announced his intention not to run in the next House of Representatives election.
“I have done much of what I should have done,” Kan, 77, said at a rally in the city of Musashino, Tokyo, part of of his constituency. “Now I want to help my successor.”
Kan named Musashino Mayor Reiko Matsushita as his successor in the Tokyo No. 18 constituency of the lower house of the Diet.
“We must change national politics,” Matsushita said. “Here I pledge to run for national politics.”
Matsushita, currently an independent, plans to seek the CDPJ’s official endorsement. She said she is considering when to step down as the city’s mayor.
At a press conference after the rally, Kan said he was not currently considering the possibility of running in any election other than the next lower house race.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
-
Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
-
Japan to Provide Defense Equipment to Philippines; Patrol Boats, Radars, Drones Have Deterrence Against China in Mind
-
Japan Joins Cybersecurity Framework to Encourage Secure by Design Software, Shift Accountability Burden to Manufacturers
-
Matsuno: Other G7 Countries That Issued Gaza Statement Had Citizens Harmed in Conflict
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September