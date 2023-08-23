Ocean Release of Treated Water from Fukushima Nuclear Plant Likely to Begin 1:00 P.M. Thursday

Courtesy of TEPCO

TEPCO staff members take samples of treated water to measure the tritium concentration from an upstream tank near the sea at the Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant on Tuesday night.

The government is making arrangements to begin ocean discharge of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant around 1 p.m. on Thursday, according to government sources.

After starting the release, the concentration of tritium in the seawater will be monitored regularly, and data collected soon after the start of the discharge is expected to be released as early as on Sunday.

The treated water contains tritium, which is difficult to remove, even with an advanced liquid processing system. TEPCO will dilute the treated water on site by mixing it with a large amount of seawater to reduce the concentration to less than 1,500 becquerels per liter.

The government chose an August date to avoid starting the release during the season for offshore dragnet fishing, which will resume off Fukushima Prefecture from Sept. 1. It aims to demonstrate the safety of the water release by publishing monitoring data for seawater before the fishing operations resume.