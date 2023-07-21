Japan, U.S., S. Korea Vow Enhanced Cooperation on N. Korea

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Senior Japanese, U.S. and South Korean officials are seen in a meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday.

KARUIZAWA, Nagano (Jiji Press) — Senior Japanese, U.S. and South Korean officials on Thursday shared serious concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, and agreed on greater cooperation to address the threats.

The meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, was attended by Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea, and Kim Gunn, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs.

During their talks, which lasted about two and a half hours, the officials agreed that countries such as China should do more to ensure that U.N. Security Council sanctions on North Korea are enforced strictly.

The officials also affirmed their countries’ cooperation in responding to illegal cyberattacks that are believed to be serving as a new financing source for North Korea.

The U.S. and South Korean officials pledged support for Tokyo’s efforts to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago.

After the meeting, Funakoshi told reporters that progress has been made in preparation among Japan, the United States and South Korea for the real-time sharing of information on North Korean missiles.

“We agreed to work together for the further strengthening of Japan-U.S.-South Korea security cooperation,” Funakoshi said.