Hayashi Urges Wang to Adopt Scientific Perspective

Courtesy of Japanese Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi shakes hands with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Jakarta on Friday.

JAKARTA — Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi to take a scientific perspective on the planned release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant during their meeting in Jakarta on Friday.

Hayashi also expressed grave concern about the situation in the East China Sea, including the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, and the increased military activity of Chinese and Russian forces around Japan. He also referred to the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and called for the early release of Japanese nationals detained by Chinese authorities.

The two confirmed that they will communicate closely at all levels, including the summit level and the foreign ministerial level.