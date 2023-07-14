- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Hayashi Urges Wang to Adopt Scientific Perspective
18:12 JST, July 14, 2023
JAKARTA — Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi to take a scientific perspective on the planned release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant during their meeting in Jakarta on Friday.
Hayashi also expressed grave concern about the situation in the East China Sea, including the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, and the increased military activity of Chinese and Russian forces around Japan. He also referred to the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and called for the early release of Japanese nationals detained by Chinese authorities.
The two confirmed that they will communicate closely at all levels, including the summit level and the foreign ministerial level.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Gives SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Constellation Trial Run
-
Japan Sole Nation to Dispatch Male Minister to G7 Gender-Equality Meeting
-
Japan Seeks to Export Used F-15 Jet Engines to Indonesia
-
Japan-South Korea Rapprochement Fueled by China Concerns
-
Leader of Japan’s CDPJ Facing Backlash As Party Lags Behind Rival
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide