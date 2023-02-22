  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Upper House Demands Apology from GaaSyy

The Yomiuri Shimbun
GaaSyy’s name plate indicating his absence at the Diet in early February

Jiji Press

16:54 JST, February 22, 2023

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The House of Councillors on Wednesday voted to order lawmaker GaaSyy to apologize in an open parliamentary meeting as a penalty for his long absence.

The penalty was decided at a plenary meeting of the upper chamber of the Diet by a majority vote with support from both ruling and opposition parties.

The YouTuber lawmaker, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, has not attended even one Diet meeting since he won a parliamentary seat for the first time in the Upper House election in July 2022. He is in the United Arab Emirates.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING