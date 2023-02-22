Upper House Demands Apology from GaaSyy

The Yomiuri Shimbun

GaaSyy’s name plate indicating his absence at the Diet in early February

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The House of Councillors on Wednesday voted to order lawmaker GaaSyy to apologize in an open parliamentary meeting as a penalty for his long absence.

The penalty was decided at a plenary meeting of the upper chamber of the Diet by a majority vote with support from both ruling and opposition parties.

The YouTuber lawmaker, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, has not attended even one Diet meeting since he won a parliamentary seat for the first time in the Upper House election in July 2022. He is in the United Arab Emirates.