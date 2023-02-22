- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Upper House Demands Apology from GaaSyy
16:54 JST, February 22, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The House of Councillors on Wednesday voted to order lawmaker GaaSyy to apologize in an open parliamentary meeting as a penalty for his long absence.
The penalty was decided at a plenary meeting of the upper chamber of the Diet by a majority vote with support from both ruling and opposition parties.
The YouTuber lawmaker, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, has not attended even one Diet meeting since he won a parliamentary seat for the first time in the Upper House election in July 2022. He is in the United Arab Emirates.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING