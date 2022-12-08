- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Bill on massive donations passes in lower house
14:07 JST, December 8, 2022
A bill meant to remedy and prevent damage as a result of large donations to religious organizations was passed at a plenary session of the House of Representatives on Thursday afternoon.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Defense Ministry to develop hypersonic missiles
-
LDP forces push defense spending request higher despite Finance Ministry concerns
-
LDP, Komeito poised to agree on inclusion of counterstrike capabilities in security documents
-
‘Taiwan contingency’ prompts evacuation drill on Yonaguni Island
-
Japan-China summit talks raise expectations, caution
JN ACCESS RANKING