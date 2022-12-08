  • POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Bill on massive donations passes in lower house

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Diet Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, Japan.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:07 JST, December 8, 2022

A bill meant to remedy and prevent damage as a result of large donations to religious organizations was passed at a plenary session of the House of Representatives on Thursday afternoon.

