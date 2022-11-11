Kishida delays departure to Southeast Asia

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida postponed his departure to Southeast Asia in order to replace Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi over remarks he made Wednesday that appeared to trivialize his duties as the head of the ministry.

Kishida was scheduled to depart Friday afternoon for a trip that includes Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand. Kishida’s departure will be delayed to Saturday at the earliest, according to Foreign Ministry officials.

Kishida was scheduled to attend gatherings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Group of 20 nations, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

During the trip, Kishida had planned to have trilateral talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.