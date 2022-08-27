Kishida talks with African leaders online

Courtesy of Cabinet Public Relations Office / Jiji Press

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida talks online with Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida started a series of online meetings with African leaders on Friday, the day before a Japanese-led conference on development in Africa kicks off in Tunisia.

Kishida will skip physically attending the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD8, due to his COVID-19 infection.

On Friday, Kishida had talks with Tunisian President Kais Saied, offering to provide up to ¥12 billion in yen loans to improve Tunisia’s social security system. The two agreed to cooperate for for the success of TICAD 8.

The Japanese leader also had separate talks with Comoros President Azali Assoumani and Democratic Republic of the Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge.

During the talks with the African leaders, Kishida stressed the importance of international cooperation in responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He also said that Japan will help Africa strengthen its food security.