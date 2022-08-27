Kishida talks with African leaders online
17:18 JST, August 27, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida started a series of online meetings with African leaders on Friday, the day before a Japanese-led conference on development in Africa kicks off in Tunisia.
Kishida will skip physically attending the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD8, due to his COVID-19 infection.
On Friday, Kishida had talks with Tunisian President Kais Saied, offering to provide up to ¥12 billion in yen loans to improve Tunisia’s social security system. The two agreed to cooperate for for the success of TICAD 8.
The Japanese leader also had separate talks with Comoros President Azali Assoumani and Democratic Republic of the Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge.
During the talks with the African leaders, Kishida stressed the importance of international cooperation in responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He also said that Japan will help Africa strengthen its food security.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.K. to develop common airframe for next-gen fighters
-
Japan-U.S. to boost economic cooperation, eying China
-
Japan on alert after notification of Chinese military drills in EEZ
-
Japan conveys worries to Solomon Islands over China pact
-
Politicians of both ruling and opposition parties use Unification Church ties for election support
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Yoon aims to avoid friction with Japan by settling requisitioned worker issue
- Hanyu calls quad axel quest his ‘driving force’
- Fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84
- Figure skater Hanyu accumulates 680,000 registered users on YouTube channel
- Restaurants, food companies try to hold prices steady even as costs rise