Japan Prime Minister Ishiba Intends to Remain in Post, Says National Politics Cannot Stagnate ‘For a Moment’

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba holds a press conference in Tokyo on Monday.

The Japan News

15:56 JST, October 28, 2024

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his intention to remain in his post during a press conference held in Tokyo on Monday, after his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner Komeito lost their majority in Sunday’s House of Representatives election.

“In this severe security and economic environment, national politics cannot afford to stagnate for even a moment,” Ishiba said, “I want to fulfill my duties [as prime minister] by protecting Japan.”

Asked about the post-election framework in the lower house, Ishiba said, “At this point, I am not anticipating that we will form a coalition.”

“We must start by consulting with [other political parties], incorporating their policies for the good of Japan and its people,” he said.

