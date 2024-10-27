Japan Election: Number of Early Votes Drops by 190,000; Lack of Time to Prepare Cited as Possible Cause
16:15 JST, October 27, 2024
More than 16.4 million voters cast ballots in early voting for the House of Representatives election over the 10 days from Oct. 16 — the day after the official start of the election campaign — to Oct. 25, according to a report by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.
The ministry issued the report — its second interim report on the state of early voting — on Saturday.
According to the report, the number of early voters over the 10-day period was 16,432,901, or 15.77% of all registered voters on the electoral roll as of Oct. 14. That number marks a decline of 191,903 voters from the figure recorded over a 10-day period in the 2021 lower house election.
Tickets that allowed voters to enter polling stations in various parts of the country were sent out late due to a lack of time to prepare for the snap election, and this delay may be the cause of the decrease.
Voting and ballot counting in this election took place 26 days after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba took office — the quickest an election has been held after a new prime minister assumed office since the end of World War II.
