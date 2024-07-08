LDP Wins 2 Races, Loses 6 in Tokyo Assembly By-Elections; Results Well Short of Party’s Goal
12:08 JST, July 8, 2024
The Liberal Democratic Party won two races and lost six in Sunday’s by-elections for the Tokyo metropolitan assembly, far worse than the party’s self-set conditions for victory of four or more wins.
The by-elections were held for nine seats in nine constituencies — the six wards of Koto, Shinagawa, Nakano, Kita, Itabashi and Adachi; the two cities of Hachioji and Fuchu; and Minami Tama, which combines Tama and Inagi cities. The LDP fielded candidates in eight of the nine.
The LDP lost in Koto, Shinagawa, Nakano, Kita and Adachi wards, as well as in Hachioji, the constituency of former Policy Research Council Chairperson Koichi Hagiuda, an Abe faction member who was punished by the party over the faction’s violations of the Political Funds Control Law. The LDP won in Itabashi Ward and Fuchu.
