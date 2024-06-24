NHK Party Leader Receives Police Warning on Election Poster; Putting up Ads of Adult Entertainment Business on Poster Board
20:00 JST, June 24, 2024
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police issued a verbal warning on Saturday to NHK Party leader Takashi Tachibana on suspicion of posting ads for an adult entertainment business on an election poster board for the Tokyo gubernatorial election.
According to investigators, the party placed 24 posters advertising an adult entertainment business for women on an election poster board in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. The posters contained a picture of a young man and a QR code that would connect to the man’s social networking page.
Police concluded that the posters violated the Adult Entertainment Business Law, which regulates the advertising of adult entertainment businesses. Following the warning, the party had replaced the posters by Saturday night.
Police also issued a warning to another candidate on Thursday for violating a Tokyo anti-nuisance ordinance by putting up posters showing a nearly nude woman.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Public Outcry Over Unrelated, Inappropriate Posters in Tokyo Gubernatorial Race
-
Renho Bid for Tokyo Governor Focuses on Criticism of LDP; Incumbent Yuriko Koike Cautious About Support From Ruling Party
-
Bill Enacted to Create Japanese Version of DBS
-
Japan, China Defense Chiefs Meet to Discuss ‘Many Concerns’; First Meeting Between Current Chiefs
-
Japan to Set Up 3rd-Party Monitoring Body as Part of Cyber Defense Measures; New Organization to be Given High-Level of Freedom
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
- North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm