Japan’s Ruling Party Wins 1 But Loses 1 in Sunday’s Diet By-Elections

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi speaks to reporters in LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Sunday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party won one by-election but lost one of the two races for both chambers of the Diet being held on Sunday.

In the House of Representatives’ Nagasaki No. 4 Constituency, LDP candidate Yozo Kaneko defeated Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan candidate Seiichi Suetsugu.

In the Tokushima-Kochi Constituency of the House of Councillors, Hajime Hirota, an opposition-backed independent candidate, defeated LDP candidate Ken Nishiuchi.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Oppsition-backed independent Hajime Hirota holds up a sea bream to celebrate his projected victory in the by-election for the Tokushima-Kochi Constituency in Kochi on Sunday.

The by-elections were viewed as a litmus test of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s strength in general elections.