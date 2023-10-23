- ELECTIONS
Japan’s Ruling Party Wins 1 But Loses 1 in Sunday’s Diet By-Elections
1:00 JST, October 23, 2023
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party won one by-election but lost one of the two races for both chambers of the Diet being held on Sunday.
In the House of Representatives’ Nagasaki No. 4 Constituency, LDP candidate Yozo Kaneko defeated Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan candidate Seiichi Suetsugu.
In the Tokushima-Kochi Constituency of the House of Councillors, Hajime Hirota, an opposition-backed independent candidate, defeated LDP candidate Ken Nishiuchi.
The by-elections were viewed as a litmus test of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s strength in general elections.
