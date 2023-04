The Yomiuri Shimbun

Super Crazy Kun

Super Crazy Kun, whose real name is Makoto Nishimoto, won the Miyazaki city assembly election Sunday for the first time.

The president of the Super Crazy Kun party garnered 4,195 votes, winning the second most ballots in the election.

The 36-year-old man ran for the Miyazaki gubernatorial election in December, which he lost.