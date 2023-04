The Yomiuri Shimbun

LDP candidate Nobuchiyo Kishi, center, celebrates after it was certain he would win the by-election for Yamaguchi Constituency No. 2 on Sunday.

The LDP won four of the five by-elections for Diet seats that were held Sunday.

The ruling party won the Chiba No. 5 Constituency in the lower house election with Eri Arfiya, 34, the Yamaguchi No. 2 and No. 4 constituencies with Nobuichiyo Kishi, 31, and Shinji Yoshida, 38, and the Oita constituency in the upper house election with Aki Shirasaka, 56.