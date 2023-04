The Yomiuri Shimbun

Aki Shirasaka, center, celebrates after she won the by-election for Oita Constituency on Monday.

Aki Shirasaka of Liberal Democratic Party won the by-election for Oita Constituency in the House of Councillors held on Sunday.

The 56-year-old took the seat previously held by Kiyoshi Adachi, who resingned to run for Oita governor.

LDP has secured 4 Diet by-elections out of 5.